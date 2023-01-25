Mysterious Indie Sci-Fi Film 'TwoTwo' Trailer Starring Morgan Makana

"You can't just pluck people out of their lives and then throw them back in with nothing." Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a low budget indie sci-fi called TwoTwo, the latest from a filmmaker called Jun Hoskulds. This premiered at a few small festivals last year and will be out on VOD in February for anyone to watch. David had the dream life… Good education, suit-and-tie job in the corporate world, an apartment with a view. His life collapses when he loses his job. He randomly encounters a homeless man who makes David an offer: to "give it all up, in order to find it all over again," in a mostly similar, but much better, parallel universe. Intrigued? "TwoTwo is a fantasy film, a metaphor about life, purpose, connecting, spirituality, love, creativity, parallel universes, and the unseen presence of a power always watching." The film stars Joel Ballard as David, Morgan Makana as the woman called "22", Kenneth Best, and P.K. Simone. The acting in here is really bad, and it looks like the sci-fi concept is much bigger than the budget.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jun Hoskulds' film TwoTwo, direct from GDE's YouTube:

Socially awkward David (Joel Ballard) appears to have the perfect life, until he loses his corporate job and is faced with eviction. After hitting rock bottom, he wakes up in an alley where a homeless man promises him a way to change his life. It sounds too good to be true but with nothing to lose, he takes up the man's offer. Everything appears the same; then through a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman on the run called 22 – "TwoTwo" (Morgan Makana) to her friends – David discovers her unusual ability to manifest reality as she conceives it, and their futures become intertwined. TwoTwo is both written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Jun Hoskulds, director of the film The Sublet, and one other short previously. This first premiered at a few fests last year, including at the Marbella Film Festival. Good Deed Ent. releases TwoTwo direct-to-VOD in the US on February 3rd, 2023. Visit the film's official site.