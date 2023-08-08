Natalia Dyer & Asa Butterfield in Horror Film 'All Fun & Games' Trailer

"It only ends when he wins." Vertical has revealed an official trailer for the horror thriller movie called All Fun & Games, marking the feature directorial debut of two filmmakers: Eren Celeboglu & Ari Costa. It was produced by the Russo Brothers' company AGBO, though they sold it to Vertical for a junk release without much hoopla. Doesn't seem that exciting. AGBO presents a terrifying tale about a group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife that unleashes an evil demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors. "There’s an element of cruelty embedded in every kids game - think Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Simon Says - but what if that cruelty was taken too far?" All Fun & Games stars Natalia Dyer, Asa Butterfield, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Laurel Marsden, with Annabeth Gish and Keith David. This seems like such a goofy plot for a horror film, almost like fake trailer from SNL. I mean, really? After this year's Talk to Me, this movie just looks like it's made by Asylum.

Here's the official trailer for Celeboglu & Costa's All Fun and Games, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

While playing a usually innocent game, a group of children summon a demon, who possesses one of them. Marcus then forces the other children to play traditional games, with a deadly consequences: Red Rover on a rooftop, Flashlight tag with fire, Simon Says jump off a water tower, etc. The surviving children, notably Marcus’ brother and sister, must face the demon to save themselves. All Fun and Games is co-directed by filmmakers Eren Celeboglu & Ari Costa (an associate producer on Russo Brothers movies), both making their feature directorial debut after numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by J.J. Braider, Eren Celeboglu & Ari Costa. Produced by Angela Russo-Otstot, Kassee Whiting, and John Zois. Made by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and the production company Anton. Vertical will release All Fun and Games in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 1st, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested?