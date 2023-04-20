Natey Jones in Full UK Trailer for Acclaimed 'Pretty Red Dress' Film

"We can't become ourselves, until we find ourselves." BFI has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Pretty Red Dress, an acclaimed feature directorial debut that first premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival last fall. It's opening in UK cinemas this June, though there's still no US release date set yet. The film follows a family tested to their limit when Travis, fresh out of jail, is found wearing a dress by his partner Candice and their teen daughter Kenisha. The family is sent spinning by this startling discovery and the truths that have been revealed. A debut feature from writer and director Dionne Edwards, Pretty Red Dress has breakthrough performances from Natey Jones (National Theatre Live: Small Island), newcomer Temilola Olatunbosun, and chart-topping singer / West End actor Alexandra Burke in her first movie role. Secrets and desires threaten to spill out in this compelling drama. Looks good! Fresh & unique cinema.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Dionne Edwards' Pretty Red Dress, from BFI's YouTube:

Travis (Natey Jones) has just been released from prison and it quickly becomes apparent that everything has changed while he's been gone. His girlfriend Candice is on the up, auditioning to star in a musical; teenage daughter Kenisha is struggling in school and her relationship with her mum is tense. When Travis buys Candice her dream dress for an audition, rather than smoothing over the family's problems, it ends up creating even more… As secrets and desires left unsaid threaten to spill out, Travis is forced to re-examine who he is and how he wants to be perceived in the world. Pretty Red Dress is both written and directed by the British filmmaker Dionne Edwards, making her feature directorial debut after a few other shorts and TV work previously. Produced by Georgia Goggin. This initially premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival last year. BFI will release Pretty Red Dress in UK cinemas on June 16th, 2023 this summer.