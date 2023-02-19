Nature Fights Back in Eco-Thriller Series 'The Swarm' Official Trailer

"The idea of not being alone is… strangely comforting." ZDF Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a sci-fi streaming series from Germany titled The Swarm, also known as Der Schwarm. This is premiering at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival in their new "Berlinale Series" section, streaming this March in Germany. Still no info for the US. This eco thriller is based on a novel and is an international co-production, with all of the dialogue in English. Intro from the book: Whales begin sinking ships. Toxic, eyeless crabs poison Long Island's water supply. The North Sea shelf collapses, killing thousands in Europe. Around the world, people are beginning to feel the effects of the ocean's revenge as the seas and their inhabitants begin a "violent revolution" against mankind. At stake is the survival of the Earth's very fragile ecology—and ultimately, the survival of humanity. The series writers/directors "have created a world-encompassing mystery series that is more than just a spectacularly illustrated thought experiment." Starring Cécile de France, Alexander Karim, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takuya Kimura, and others. It looks pretty cool - and scary.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for ZDF Studios' series The Swarm, direct from YouTube:

From Berlinale: "Children squeal with delight on a whale-watching ship off Vancouver Island. A humpback whale has just jumped out of the water and showered them with spray before diving back down. But seconds later, the situation spirals out of control. Mysterious events in which nature appears to be taking its revenge on humankind are becoming more frequent on all five continents. Can scientists find a solution before the Earth is doomed?" The Swarm, originally known as Der Schwarm in German, is a ZDF series written by Steven Lally, Marissa Lestrade, Chris Lunt, and Michael A. Walker. Published in 2004, Frank Schätzing’s bestselling book is the basis for "one of the most ambitious series in European television history." Showrun by Frank Doelger, this is co-directed by Barbara Eder, Luke Watson, and Philipp Stölzl. Produced by Frank Buchs, Tobias Gerginov, Jacob Glass, Friedemann Goez, Charlotte Groth, and Rafferty Thwaites. ZDF will debut The Swarm series streaming in Germany only starting March 6th, 2023. No US date is set yet.