Nawell Madani Leads French Crime Series 'Thicker Than Water' Trailer

"We're not playing gangsters. We play it smart." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a new French crime thriller series titled Thicker Than Water, arriving for streaming in early April. A journalist's life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord's merciless scheme. Belgian humorist Nawell Madani (C'est tout pour moi, Stuck Together) leads this dramatic crime series, alongside Djebril Zonga and Paola Locatelli. The title, which is a reference to the phrase "blood is thicker than water," defines this series that's about the importance of sisterhood & family. The cast includes Kahina Carina, Carima Amarouche, Aïda Guechoud, Mayane Sarah El Baze, Paul Hamy, Vincent Rottiers, and Walid Afkir. This seems like a legit series, though a bit campy with the drug plot. It has a good setup and a clever cast bringing levity to this drug lord story. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Thicker Than Water, direct from YouTube:

Right when she's about to get the professional opportunity of her life, journalist Fara must reunite with her sisters to rescue their troublesome brother. The sisters end up in an unexpected spiral as they get entangled in their brother's big drug business… while keeping up a façade. Thicker Than Water, originally known as Jusqu'ici tout va bien in French, is created and written and produced by Belgian-Algerian actress / comedian Nawell Madani, director of C'est tout pour moi and her own doc One, Two, Three, Nawell Madani! previously. It's also produced by Djebril Zonga, and co-created by Simon Jablonka. Developed by Netflix France. Featuring episodes directed by Lionel Smila and Nawell Madani. Netflix will debut Madani's Thicker Than Water series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting April 7th, 2023 this spring. Intrigued?