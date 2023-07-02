Near Death Clever Dark Comedy 'Me, Myself & The Void' Teaser Trailer

"Go be a professional failure!!" BritFlicks has debtued the first teaser trailer for an indie dark comedy titled Me, Myself & The Void. It just premiered this weekend at the 2023 Dances With Films Festival, and is still seeking distribution. Trapped in a mysterious void outside the bounds of time and space, a struggling stand-up comedian must investigate how his body wound up motionless on his bathroom floor and wake himself up before it's too late. From this trailer, it looks like it's dealing with a near death experience of a guy who wakes up and sees himself dead and is caught in the limbo between life and death. Directed by Tim Hautekiet, Me, Myself & The Void stars Jack De Sena as the comedian trying to decide whether he wants to give it all up or not, along with Kelly Marie Tran, Kristin Carey, James Babson, Akilah Hughes, Sophia Esperanza, and Chris W. Smith. This looks like it might have some creative filmmaking with the way it visualizes this void, drifting in & out of various scenes & alternate timelines in his life. Worth a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tim Hautekiet's Me, Myself & The Void, from YouTube:

Immersed within an enigmatic abyss that transcends the confines of time and space, an aspiring comedian grapples with the bewildering predicament of finding his inert body sprawled across the floor of his bathroom. Determined to unravel the mystery that has ensnared him, he embarks on a quest to awaken his dormant self, desperately racing against an impending deadline that looms ominously. Me, Myself & The Void is directed by up-and-coming British-Belgian filmmaker Tim Hautekiet, now making his feature directorial debut after a bunch of short films and other projects previously. The screenplay is co-written by Tim Hautekiet and Nik Oldershaw. It's produced by Zubin Asaria, Ryan Blewett, Tim Hautekiet, and Ryan Turner. This just premiered at the 2023 Dances With Films Festival this summer in Los Angeles. There's no other official release date set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's curious about this one?