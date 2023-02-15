Near-Future Climate Change Series 'Extrapolations' Official Trailer

"What makes you think the world is going to get better??" Apple has revealed an official trailer for a new near-future series called Extrapolations, from writer Scott Z. Burns. I wouldn't call this sci-fi, because it's much more sci-real, a vitally important and scary look at what's going to happen when climate change really takes over. The series features "unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale." It's written by and showrun by the same guy who wrote the scripts for The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, The Mercy, and The Laundromat, so he definitely knows what he's talking about here. "Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?" The series features a massive ensemble cast: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Indira Varma, Tobey Maguire, Hari Nef, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, MaameYaa Boafo, Gaz Choudhry, Cherry Jones, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Neska Rose. This looks terrific! Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ images) for Apple TV+'s series Extrapolations, direct from YouTube:

Extrapolations is a bracing drama from writer, director, exec producer Scott Z. Burns that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith & family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the people. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late? Extrapolations is a series created, showrun, and directed by writer Scott Z. Burns, best known for writing the scripts for The Bourne Ultimatum, The Informant, Contagion, Side Effects, The Mercy, and The Laundromat previously; he also directed the 2019 film The Report. Along with additional writing by Diane Ademu-John, Ron Currie, Dave Eggers, Dorothy Fortenberry, Rajiv Joseph, Sarah Nolen, and Bess Wohl. It's executive produced by Scott Z. Burns, Michael Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer. Apple will debut Burns' new series Extrapolations streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 17th, 2023 coming up. Look good? Who's down?