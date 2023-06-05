Pierce Brosnan & Ellen Barkin in Netflix Comedy 'The Out-Laws' Trailer

"One big happy family!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new streaming comedy called The Out-Laws, yet another Adam Sandler-produced wacky comedy fun-for-the-whole-family. Although this just doesn't look that funny. It'll be streaming this July, not playing in any theaters. The film is about a straight-laced bank manager who is about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. Adam Devine and Nina Dobrev star as the soon-to-be-married couple, Owen and Parker. The full cast also includes Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan as the "Out-Laws". In another classic case of "no one will watch it if we don't show them enough", this trailer gives away almost all of the movie - including answering the big "are they?" question half-way through. Huh.

Here's the first official trailer for Tyler Spindel's The Out-Laws, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In this Netflix comedy, Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. The Out-Laws (aka The Outlaws) is a comedy directed by comedian / filmmaker Tyler Spindel, director of the movie Father of the Year, Deported, and The Wrong Missy, as well as work producing for the "Chelsea Lately" show previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Zazove & Evan Turner. Produced by Adam Sandler, Adam Devine, and Allen Covert. Netflix will debut The Out-Laws streaming on Netflix directly starting July 7th, 2023 this summer. Does this look like it's funny… or not?