Trailer for Netflix Satirical Doc Series 'How to Become a Cult Leader'

"It's very important to convince people there is something sacred about you." Netflix revealed their official trailer for the doc series called How to Become a Cult Leader, streaming at the end of July for anyone who wants to find out the answer. It's the latest in Netflix's series of "How To Become" docs, following the original How To Become A Tyrant in 2021. Citizen Jones & Estuary Films, the producers behind these docs, have also announced How To Make A Mob Boss coming up in 2024 as well. A look inside the cult leader's playbook for achieving unconditional love, endless devotion and the power to control people's minds, bodies and souls. How to Become a Cult Leader is narrated by actor Peter Dinklage, who presents this satirical "guidebook" for capturing a devoted cult following. There are references in this trailer to cults like Aum in Japan, Osho from Wild Wild Country, Michel of Buddhafield (from Holy Hell), and more. Join them below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series How to Become a Cult Leader, from YouTube:

Disguised as a guidebook for capturing a devoted cult following, this docu-series takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the rise of six famed flock leaders. Narrator Peter Dinklage reveals the playbook to achieving unconditional love, endless devotion, and the power to control people's minds, bodies and souls. How to Become a Cult Leader is a streaming doc series (with six episodes) made by Netflix. No directors have been announced yet. The series is developed by Citizen Jones, along with the production company Estuary Films. Executive produced by Jonas Bell Pasht, Jonah Bekhor, Peter Dinklage, David Ginsberg, and Jake Laufer. Co-executive produced by Brad Saunders, Paul Dektor, Kellen Hertz. Netflix will debut the How to Become a Cult Leader series streaming on Netflix starting July 28th, 2023 this month. Who's curious to find out?