Netflix Music Doc 'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now' Official Trailer

"I think I've never been more insecure in my life than I am now." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a music biopic titled Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, yet another one of these popstar films. In this all-access music documentary, award-winning studio Pulse Films partners with breakout artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. At the heart of this film is the story of a young artist returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind. This sounds like another of these music docs that is pretty much just a part of the marketing, created specifically for the fans by showing them the inside "personal" story of his challenges and his success. But it's one year in this young man's life! He's only 26! "You've still got a lot of growing up to do," indeed. I don't know much about this guy or his music, but it seems like he has a big fanbase. Enjoy.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Pearlman's doc Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, from YouTube:

About artist Lewis Capaldi's defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he's ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes, and fears in his own words. Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album. Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now is directed by British filmmaker Joe Pearlman, of the docs Bring Me the Head of Diego Maradona, 7 Goals That Shook The World, After the Screaming Stops, and Busby, plus the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts TV special. Produced by Sam Bridger, Isabel Davies, Alice Rhodes. Netflix debuts this Lewis Capaldi doc streaming on Netflix starting April 5th, 2023.