Netflix Trailer for 'True Spirit' Follows a Young Sailor Around the World

"They are waiting for her to fail." But she won't! Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a sailing drama titled True Spirit, a fictionalized version of the true story of the youngest person to sail around the world by herself. You've probably heard of her before, and/or know her story already, but now you can join her and go with her on her incredible adventure. When Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, she must overcome her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean. Based on a true story. The film will be debuting on Netflix starting in February. Teagan Croft stars as Jessica, joined by Cliff Curtis and Josh Lawson. Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance also co-star in this incredible true story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live. This looks like an inspiring and beautiful story of chasing your dream no matter the risk. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Spillane's True Spirit, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days. True Spirit is directed by Australian filmmaker Sarah Spillane, director of the films This Life and Around the Block previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is co-written by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall. Produced by Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis, and Andrew Fraser. Netflix will release Spillane's True Spirit streaming starting on February 3rd, 2023 coming soon this winter. Who's interested in watching?