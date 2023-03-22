Netflix's 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always' Movie Trailer

"You've got this, good luck!" Netflix has revealed a full trailer for their upcoming epic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always movie, a spin-off from all the other Power Rangers TV series. This one lands on Netflix later in April this spring. "A mighty morphin reunion 30 years in the making," this one is a throwback to the old series from when it first debuted in the 1990s. In this new follow-up, the Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. The full cast includes Richard Steven Horvitz, Johnny Yong Bosch, David Yost, Barbara Goodson, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, Steve Cardenas, Charlie Kersh, and Walter Jones as The Black Ranger. "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger" is the motto. This looks like a classic throwback in good and bad ways, as cheesy as the original show yet with all the vibrant charm.

First trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, on YouTube:

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger" – meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Charlie Haskell, director of many, many Power Rangers series over the years, as well as "The Gulf" series and Pirates of the Airwaves TV movie previously. The screenplay is written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale. Produced by Hasbro and Entertainment One. Executive produced by Simon Bennett. Netflix debuts this Power Rangers film streaming on Netflix starting April 19th, 2023. Who's in?