'Never Forget Tibet - The Dalai Lama's Untold Story' Doc Film Trailer

"In order to practice love, you always need a practice of tolerance." Compassionate Films has revealed the UK trailer for a documentary film titled Never Forget Tibet - The Dalai Lama's Untold Story. This actually opened in the US a year ago (March 2022), but somehow we missed it entirely. Still worth a look. Inspired by the book "An Officer and His Holiness," it's narrated by British legend Hugh Bonneville and features music from Grammy-nominated artist Anoushka Shankar. Never Forget Tibet explores, with His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama, the details of his incredible escape into exile for the first time on film in his own words with the Indian political officer who led him to safety. The officially-sanctioned film will also feature an incredible 10-minute guided meditation with His Holiness' close friend and meditation legend Dr Deepak Chopra. The doc also explores the Dalai Lama’s compassion for a world seemingly in crisis today and seeks to find what can be learnt from his inspirational life story, Tibetan culture, and its ancient spirituality. The hope is this film will help to highlight the struggles of all the Tibetan people with a new worldwide audience.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jean-Paul Mertinez's doc Never Forget Tibet, from YouTube:

"We are thrilled the story of the Dalai Lama's escape from Tibet into India is coming to audiences on the big screen. Whilst making the film, I was profoundly moved by his compassion in the face of adversity, which will hopefully inspire many others. The film documents a key moment in world history that is still so relevant to the modern world." –Director Jean-Paul Mertinez

And here's the original US trailer for Jean-Paul Mertinez's doc Never Forget Tibet, also on YouTube:

Recalling one of the most significant moments in 20th Century history: His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama reveals the details of his incredible escape into exile for the first time on film in his own words with the Indian political officer who led him to safety. Featuring the Tibetan community in exile and those with historic ties to Tibet, the film explores the Dalai Lama’s compassion for a world seemingly in crisis today and seeks to find out what can be learnt from his inspirational life story, Tibetan culture and its ancient spirituality. Never Forget Tibet - The Dalai Lama's Untold Story is both produced and directed by first-time filmmaker Jean-Paul Mertinez, making his first feature film. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. It originally opened in US theaters first in March of 2022. Never Forget Tibet will play in cinemas in UK + Ireland starting April 2023. For more details on the doc - visit the official site. Intrigued?