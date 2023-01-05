New 2023 Trailer for Comedy 'Virtually Heroes' Featuring Mark Hamill

"In each life, you grow into your more perfect self." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Virtually Heroes, a wacky comedy from 2013 that is finally getting a proper release in 2023. Ten years later! This initially premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival (though strangely I don't remember it at all) and played at the River Run Film Fest that year. Two self-aware characters in a "Call of Duty" style video game struggle with their screwy, frustrating existence. "This lost Roger Corman Sundance favorite is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its premiere." Sgt. Books, a self-aware soldier living in a video game, seeks help from a straight-talking Monk who teaches him the cheat codes of life. Now he can finally break free from the game's endless battles, take a break from saving the girls at the end of each level, and convince his fellow warrior Lt. Nova that not everything in this game is as awesome as it seems. That sounds kind fun? Starring Robert Baker, Brent Chase, Katie Savoy, Ben Messmer, & Mark Hamill.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for GJ Echternkamp's Virtually Heroes, direct from YouTube:

Two self-aware characters (Robert Baker and Brent Chase) in a Call of Duty-inspired video game battle endless enemies and their own existential crises when Sgt. Books seeks help from a straight-talking Monk (Mark Hamill) who teaches him the cheat codes of life. Now he can finally break free from the game’s endless battles, take a break from saving the girls at the end of each level, and convince his fellow warrior Lt. Nova that not everything in this game world is as awesome as it seems. Virtually Heroes is directed by editor / filmmaker G.J. Echternkamp, his first narrative feature at the time, after also making the docs Frank and Cindy and Never Make It Home previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Matt Yamashita. It's produced by G.J. Echternkamp & executive produced by Roger Corman. This initially premiered at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival a few years ago. Screen Media Films will re-release Virtually Heroes direct-to-VOD for everyone starting January 17th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to see this?