New 2023 Trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'Operation Fortune' Action Comedy

"No reason to be nervous? They're only killers." Lionsgate and Miramax present the official US release of the Guy Ritchie action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, now called Operation Fortune (sans Ruse). STX was going to release this last year, but that studio shut down and they also had to fix some issues with Ukrainian bad guys in this movie (whoops). Now it's ready to finally land in US theaters starting March 2023 (it already opened in Europe last fall). Super spy Orson Fortune, played by Jason Statham, and his team of top operatives recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star, Danny Francesco, to help them on an undercover mission to stop the billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds from selling a deadly new weapons technology that also threatens to disrupt the world order. The fun cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, Eddie Marsan, Tim Seyfi, with Hugh Grant as Simmonds. This still looks way better than Ritchie's last movie Wrath of Man! And the comedy seems on point. I'm in.

Here's the new 2023 US trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original 2021 trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre here for the first tease.

MI5 super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons tech wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, now known as Operation Fortune for the US release, is directed by the British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's live-action Aladdin, The Gentlemen, and Wrath of Man most recently. The screenplay is written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, & Guy Ritchie. This was originally set to open in early 2022 then delayed for over a year stuck in limbo. Lionsgate will now debut Ritchie's Operation Fortune in theaters nationwide in the US on March 3rd, 2023 coming very soon. Anyone still interested?