New 4K Re-Release Trailer for Gregg Araki's 'The Doom Generation'

"You know that I really only love you." Strand Releasing has debuted a new trailer for a 4K re-release of The Doom Generation, a classic Gregg Araki film from the 90s. It first premiered at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival, celebrating its 28th anniversary this year. It was also in the 2023 Sundance Film Festival line-up this year as one of their "From the Vault" offerings. Jordan White & Amy Blue, two troubled teens, pick up an adolescent drifter, Xavier Red. Together, the threesome embark on a sex-and-violence-filled journey through an America of psychos & quickie marts. Starring James Duval, Rose McGowan, & Johnathon Schaech. The Doom Generation, restored in 4K with scenes edited for it's theatrical release in 1995, this version reflects the Director's Cut intended by Araki. It has been completely re-timed / re-edited for today's technological standards. The sound is also remastered in a new 5.1 mix. Araki's films are a bit of an acquired taste, but this restoration looks pristine and might be a fun introduction for anyone curious about his kinks.

Here's the 4K re-release trailer (+ poster) for Gregg Araki's The Doom Generation, from YouTube:

Headed home after a wild night at a Los Angeles club, young lovers Jordan White (James Duval) and Amy Blue (Rose McGowan) pick up a dangerously handsome drifter named Xavier Red (Johnathon Schaech). Jordan doesn’t see a problem with offering Xavier a quick ride, but his acid-tongued girlfriend thinks he’s a creep. When Xavier inadvertently kills a store clerk, they are forced to go on the run, traversing a bizarre and ultra-violent America. Somehow, every random thug, drive-thru operator, and neo-Nazi they encounter seem to recognize Amy as either a past fling or alter ego, adding to the already explosive sexual tension brimming among the renegade trio. The Doom Generation is both written and directed by the visionary American indie filmmaker Gregg Araki, which was his fifth feature film at the time. It originally premiered at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival, and had a retrospective screening at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Strand will re-release Araki's The Doom Generation in 4K starting on April 6th, 2023 (at NewFest in NY) with screenings in Chicago, LA, & NYC after. Check your local art house listings.