New 4K Re-Release Trailer for John Carpenter's 'Assault on Precinct 13'

"I've got three shots – that's enough!" "Can't argue with a confident man." Newly restored in 4K, Assault on Precinct 13 is back on the big screen—loud, beautiful, and inescapable, as it was always meant to be seen. The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA), the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world, has released a brand new trailer for the 4K re-release of Carpenter's 1976 action classic. This brutally violent, gritty film from the 1970s was made before Carpenter went on to direct Halloween, Escape from New York, The Thing, and everything else. Screw the 2005 remake (don't watch it) this is the real shit. A Highway Patrol Officer, two criminals and a station secretary defend a defunct Los Angeles precinct office against a siege by a bloodthirsty street gang. Starring Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston, Laurie Zimmer, Martin West, and Tony Burton. Growing up, I remember watching this because my friends found it and it's such a violent film that we weren't supposed to see it, but that's part of Carpenter's genius. Check it out.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer for John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13, from AGFA's YouTube:

"It's an honor to represent Carpenter's legacy, given how much personal joy his work has created for us," said AGFA Theatrical Director Bret Berg. "When it's something as iconic as Precinct 13—akin to the heartstopping majesty of Halloween—we're driven to get this taut masterwork in front of as many audiences as we can. Big thanks to the CKK Corporation for sheparding this new restoration."

Written, directed, scored, and edited by Carpenter two years prior to Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13 combines the template of Night of the Living Dead with the spirit of Rio Bravo to forge a movie like no other. The story follows a group of police offers (including the mighty Austin Stoker) and convicts as they join forces inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station. The reason? They must defend themselves against Street Thunder, a vicious gang who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct. Combining gritty action with arthouse style, the film features powerful Cinemascope compositions, a pulsing synth score, and an immersive mood that only Carpenter can deliver. Assault on Precinct 13 is both written and directed by master filmmaker John Carpenter, his second feature film at the time. This first opened in theaters in November 1976. AGFA will re-release Assault on Precinct 13 in theaters all over on January 20th, 2023 with a US + Canada tour during February & March. Details on their official site.