New 4K Ultra HD Release Trailer for 'The Exorcist' 1973 Horror Classic

"What an excellent day for an exorcism." Warner Bros has unveiled a new official trailer for the 4K Ultra HD re-release on Blu-ray of the horror classic The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin. As everyone already knows, there's a brand new reboot/remake of this Exorcist series coming up later this year - called The Exorcist: Believer (featuring Ellen Burstyn returning again). This original film is celebrating its 50th anniversary, originally released around Christmas time (seriously) in the US back in 1973. When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to try and save her daughter. The Exorcist stars Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, and Jason Miller. Still regarded as one of the scariest movies ever made, this looks better than ever properly restored in pristine 4K quality. Is it still as creepy as before? One of your favorites?

Here's the new 4K Ultra HD re-release trailer (+ cover) for William Friedkin's The Exorcist, on YouTube:

William Friedkin directs one of the most horrifying movies ever made. When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people begin to die, the girl's mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the devil--and that her daughter's only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism. The Exorcist is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker William Friedkin, his sixth feature film at the time right after making The French Connection (1971) and before Sorcerer (1977). The screenplay is written by William Peter Blatty, adapting from his own novel of the same name. Produced by William Peter Blatty. This originally opened in theaters in the US in December 1973, before opening in theaters in Europe throughout 1974. Warner Bros will re-release the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of The Exorcist starting on September 19th - order your copy here.