New Featurette for André Øvredal's 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

"I wanted this to be the scariest depiction of Dracula… ever." Universal has revealed a new 2-minute promo featurette for André Øvredal's long-awaited horror movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter, arriving in theaters in a few weeks. We've still only posted one trailer for this before, even though it opens soon (after being delayed by a year already) and looks super gnarly. Inspired by one chapter in Bram Stoker's Dracula, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, chartered to carry private cargo – unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film stars Corey Hawkins as Clemens, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, with Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, and Nikolai Nikolaeff. Everything Øvredal says in his video sounds great, this seems right up is alley. He also confirms it definitely is Alien – but on a ship with Drac. Spanish actor Javier Botet stars as Dracula / Nosferatu, which is why there are so many cool shots of him in make-up in here. This looks damn good!! I'll be watching in theaters.

Here's the "An Inside Look" featurette for Øvredal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter, on YouTube:

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry special private cargo—fifty unmarked wooden crates—from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by Norwegian genre filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Troll Hunter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Mortal previously. The screenplay is written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Zak Olkewicz; inspired by "The Captain's Log" chapter of Bram Stoker's classic novel. Universal will debut The Last Voyage of the Demeter in theaters starting August 11th, 2023 coming soon this summer. Who's in?