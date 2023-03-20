New Featurette for Taron Egerton's 'Tetris' Focusing on the True Story

"Tetris is a cultural zeitgeist, and it's quite exciting to think that the backstory to this phenomenon will finally get its moment in the sunlight." Apple has unveiled a new featurette for the Tetris movie (full trailer here), taking a closer look at the actual story this is based on. "The game you couldn't put down, the story you couldn't make up." Taron Egerton stars in this film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB in the 1980s and help turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation. The game was created by a Soviet software engineer named Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. After a battle for rights and a period of publication by Nintendo, the rights reverted to Pajitnov in 1996, who then co-founded the Tetris Company with Henk. In addition to Egerton, the cast includes Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle, Roger Allam, and Toby Jones. This is a promo featuring the cast & crew talking about making this. As a geek myself, I honestly can't wait to watch. I've also included two more videos below featuring the real Henk Rogers explaining what happened with Tetris, if you're curious about diving further into this gaming story.

Here's the "story" featurette (+ poster) for Jon S. Baird's movie Tetris, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

And here's two other real videos about Henk Rogers and the true story of Tetris, also from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for Baird's Tetris movie right here, for even more footage from this.

Tetris: The Movie tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with the original inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the iconic video game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish. Tetris, also known as Falling Blocks, is directed by Scottish filmmaker Jon S. Baird, director of the films Cass, Filth, and Stan & Ollie most recently. The screenplay is written by Noah Pink. It's produced by Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron. This one hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Apple will debut Jon S. Baird's Tetris movie streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 31st, 2023 later this month. So who's planning on watching this?