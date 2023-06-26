New Featurette for 'TMNT: Mutant Mayhem' Introducing the Full Cast

"We had the designs, and then wrote the personalities of the characters to who was cast." Paramount has unveiled a new featurette for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated movie, landing in theaters soon in early August. The 2-minute video focuses on the impressive voice cast for the movie, with Seth Rogen as a producer talking about the many exquisite voices they got for this, including some of the villains and side roles. All these "mutant" bad guys look hilarious. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through their heroic acts. We've featured two excellent trailers for it before. The massive voice cast in here includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, & Brady Noon as the four teens, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, plus Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. I'm so excited for this! My kind of Turtles jam! Everything about this looks fantastic, I can't wait to watch it.

Here's the Cast Featurette for Nick's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, on YouTube:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by animation filmmaker Jeff Rowe (co-director on The Mitchells vs the Machines previously, staff writer on "Disenchantment") and co-directed by Kyle Spears (director on "Amphibia" series, a writer on "We Bare Bears", storyboard artist). The screenplay is written by Brendan O'Brien. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver. Animated by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Paramount will debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters nationwide starting August 2nd, 2023 this summer.