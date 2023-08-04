New Official Trailer for 'Speed is Expensive' Doc About Philip Vincent

"The structure of the engine - that looks like that could take you to the moon." Lightbulb Film Distribution in the UK has revealed an official trailer for Speed is Expensive, a documentary film about a man named Philip Vincent. The British motorcycle designer and manufacturer Philip Vincent built the fastest & most glamorous motorcycles in the world - yet he ended his days in poverty. Some 40 years after he died, one of his machines sold for over $1 million. This doc is his untold story. His motorcycles set more speed records during the 40s/50s than any other manufacturer. Some of the motorcycles now sell for millions and owners include Brad Pitt and Ryan Reynolds. "When you meet David Lancaster, his passion to tell the amazing personal story of Philip Vincent is clear to see." Lancaster adds: "With hours of un-earthed family films, and audio recordings, the film is a very human story of a pioneer who is only now being recognized as the genius he was." This is definitely meant for motorcycle nerds, but it's also a story about a love of speed and engines.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for David Lancaster's doc Speed is Expensive, from YouTube:

Speed is Expensive brings to the screen one of the most dramatic stories in automotive history – the rise and fall of British motorcycle designer Philip Vincent. His motorcycles set more speed records during the 1940s and 50s than any other manufacturer. Some old models now sell for over $1 million and owners include Brad Pitt & Ryan Reynolds. Yet when Vincent passed away in 1979, he was largely unrecognized, penniless, and living in council housing in West London. Speed is Expensive is directed by the extensive film producer / filmmaker David Lancaster, making his feature directorial debut with this doc film after producing many other indies previously. Produced by David Lancaster, Gerry Jenkinson, James Salter. This hasn't premiered at any festivals of elsewhere, as far as we know. Lightbulb will debut Speed is Expensive direct-to-VOD in the UK on September 25th, 2023 this fall. For more details, visit the film's official site.