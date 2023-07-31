New Trailer for 4K Restoration of 'The Others' Starring Nicole Kidman

"The haunted house movie that reinvigorated the genre…" StudioCanal UK has revealed their new official trailer for a 4K restoration re-release of the 2001 haunted house thriller The Others. This was released in late 2001, ending up with two BAFTA nominations. During World War II, a woman who lives with her two children on her darkened old family estate in the Channel Islands (Google Maps) becomes convinced that the home is haunted. StudioCanal UK is "thrilled to announce a special release and 4K restoration of one of the most critically acclaimed horror films of the 21st Century, Alejandro Amenábar's The Others. Starring Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston, and Fionnula Flannagan, the film opened to both critical and box office success upon original release, winning 8 Goya Awards including Best Film and Best Director, and has since been heralded as one of the best psychological horror films of all time." The original 35mm negative was scanned in 4K, and the restoration was supervised by Amenábar. Kidman screaming all day.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Alejandro Amenábar's The Others, from YouTube:

And here's an old trailer from Miramax for Alejandro Amenábar's The Others, also found on YouTube:

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman delivers an unforgettable performance in this gothic supernatural thriller. In 1945, Grace (Kidman) and her two children wait for her husband's return from the war, living an unusually isolated existence behind the locked doors and drawn curtains of a secluded mansion in Jersey. Three mysterious new servants arrive and it becomes chillingly clear that there is far more to this house than can be seen, and Grace finds herself in a terrifying fight to save her children and preserve her sanity. Acclaimed by critics, the unpredictable twists and turns of this compelling psychological horror classic will keep you on the edge of your seat. The Others is both written and directed by Chilean-Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, his third feature film at the time, just after Thesis and Open Your Eyes, and right before making The Sea Inside next. The film initially opened in theaters in the US in August of 2001, weeks before 9/11. It also played at the 2001 Venice Film Festival. StudioCanal will re-release The Others direct-to-Blu-ray starting in October this fall. No US re-release has been setup yet. Any fans of this?