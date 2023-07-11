New Trailer for 4K Restoration of 'Tokyo Pop' - Rock & Roll Love Story

"A sweet, cocky love-and-rock story." Kino Lorber has revealed a new official trailer for a 4K restoration of an "underseen gem of '80s American independent cinema" titled Tokyo Pop. Long before there was Lost in Translation, there was Tokyo Pop, about a young woman finding her way in Tokyo. The film premiered in 1988 at the Cannes Film Festival but that's about it. For its 35th anniversary, the film has been restored in 4K and will get a theatrical re-release. A young rock singer, played by Carrie Hamilton, not appreciated by her band gets a postcard from Japan saying "wish you were here." She takes what little money she has and flies over to Tokyo. The film takes us on a "breezy tour through bubble era Tokyo, replete with knowing nods to the city's vibrant pop culture." Sounds good to me. Tokyo Pop is a "bubbly and charming rock & roll love story filmed in 1980s Tokyo," co-starring Diamond Yukai as her Japanese lover. New 4K Restoration by Indie Collect in association with the Academy Film Archive. It looks like a fun one to catch up with now.

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ original poster) for Fran Rubel Kuzui's Tokyo Pop, from YouTube:

Bleach-blonde wannabe rocker Wendy (Carrie Hamilton) is disillusioned with her life in New York City. After receiving a postcard from Japan saying"“wish you were here," she spontaneously hops on a plane to Tokyo with dreams of making it big as a singer. Quickly finding herself broke and a fish out of water, she moves into a youth hostel for gaijin (foreigners) and takes up work as a hostess at a karaoke bar. Just when she's at her breaking point, she meets Hiro (Diamond Yukai), a rock 'n' roller whose band is looking for their big break. They form a romantic and musical connection and Hiro convinces Wendy to become their lead singer. Through a combination of hustle and luck, they stumble into their 15 minutes of fame, but Wendy soon comes to realize that being a gaijin rocker may be nothing more than a passing fad. Tokyo Pop is both written and directed by American filmmaker Fran Rubel Kuzui, her only feature before directing the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer film previously. It's also co-written by Lynn Grossman. This first opened in NYC in 1988 before premiering at the Cannes Film Festival that year. Kino Lorber will debut the new 4K restoration of Tokyo Pop starting on August 4th, 2023 this summer. Info on their official site.