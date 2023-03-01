New Trailer for 8K IMAX Re-Release of Darren Aronofsky's 'Pi' Movie

"This is insanity, Max!" "Or maybe it's genius!" A24 has unveiled a brand new trailer for an 8K re-release in IMAX of Darren Aronofsky's very first feature film titled Pi, that debuted in 1998. Yes, you read it right, this is getting an 8K restoration!! Which is pretty intense for a film that was originally shot on grainy B&W 16mm stock. Join director Darren Aronofsky on Pi Day (3.14) for a special IMAX screening + discussion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking first feature Pi. This one-day only event will include a live Q&A with Aronofsky and other special guests in Los Angeles followed by a screening of the indie film. In Pi, a paranoid mathematician searches for a key number that will unlock the universal patterns found in nature. The film stars Sean Gullette, Mark Margoils, Ben Shenkman. The special screening event will include a Q&A with Aronofsky, Gullette, DP Matthew Libatique, and composer Clint Mansell - bringing these talented artists together to honor the film that got them their start. Don't miss it!! Trust the numbers.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for the 8K IMAX re-release of Darren Aronofsky's Pi, from A24's YouTube:

Join director Darren Aronofsky on Pi Day for a special screening and conversation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking first feature Pi. This one-day only event will include a live Q&A with Aronofsky and other special guests live from Los Angeles followed by a screening of the restored film. The 1998 surrealist psychological thriller stars Sean Gullette as a mathematician who becomes obsessed with searching for patterns in the universe as part of a quest for meaning. Darren Aronofsky's Pi was originally released in 1998 after first premiering at the Sundance Film Festival that year. It was his feature film debut, and earned $3.2 million at the box office during its limited release. The new 8K restoration of Pi will screen exclusively on IMAX screens for one night only – on Pi Day – March 14th, 2023 this month. Featuring a live Q&A with Darren Aronofsky, star Sean Gullette, cinematographer Matthew Libateque, composer Clint Mansell at 6:30PM prior to a 7:00PM screening at the Chinese Theater. For tickets + info visit pi.imax.com.