New Trailer for Abel Ferrara's 'Padre Pio' Biopic Starring Shia LaBeouf

"It feels like a sin to question these things, it feels like a sin to be angry with the Lord." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for Padre Pio, a new film from American director Abel Ferrara, who now lives and works in Italy. This premiered at the Venice Days sidebar of the Venice Film Festival last year (did anyone even see it?) and opens in the US this June. This biopic from Ferrara follows Roman Catholic Saint Padre Pio in his early years. At the end of World War I, Padre Pio begins his ministry at a remote monastery in southern Italy. Soon, his charisma and storied visions bring him fame. Shia LaBeouf stars alongside Cristina Chiriac, Marco Leonardi, Asia Argento, Vincenzo Crea, Luca Lionello, Brando Pacitto, Stella Mastrantonio, and Salvatore Ruocco. Some may remember that this role "saved" LaBeouf's life, as he claimed in an interview last year that he converted to Catholicism and it helped him get through his darkest days. Even so, this doesn't seem worthwhile. I think Ferrara has lost it, he's not making good films.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Abel Ferrara's Padre Pio, direct from YouTube:

In this powerful drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abel Ferrara, a young priest, Padre Pio (Shia LaBeouf), begins his ministry at a remote Capuchin monastery in Italy’s San Giovanni Rotondo. WWI has ended and Italian soldiers — broken but victorious — are returning to the impoverished village ruled by wealthy land owners. As events surrounding the first free election in Italy threaten to tear the village apart, Padre Pio struggles with his own personal demons, ultimately emerging from his spiritual anguish to become one of Catholicism’s most venerated figures. Padre Pio is directed by American filmmaker Abel Ferrara, director of many films including Ms .45, China Girl, Bad Lieutenant, Body Snatchers, Dangerous Game, New Rose Hotel, Mary, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Welcome to New York, Pasolini, Tommaso, and Siberia previously, plus Zeroes & Ones most recently. The screenplay is written by Maurizio Braucci and Abel Ferrara. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in the Venice Days sidebar last year. Capstone debuts Ferrara's Padre Pio in select US theaters starting June 2nd, 2023 this summer. Anyone?