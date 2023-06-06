New Trailer for Acclaimed Mexican Film 'Tótem' Made by Lila Avilés

"When will the world end?" An early promo trailer has debuted for an acclaimed indie film from Mexico titled Tótem, one of the few truly excellent films from the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It should've won the Golden Bear, in my opinion, but they skipped over this one entirely. Mexican director Lila Avilés’s Berlinale Competition film Totem is about a family getting ready for a birthday party, told through the eyes of a young girl. Seven-year-old Sol spends the day at her grandfather's home, helping with the preparations for a surprise party for her ailing father. Throughout the day, chaos slowly takes over, fracturing the family's foundations. Sol will embrace the essence of letting go as a release for existence. It's a wonderfully soulful, touching film about family and life on this planet. With Naíma Sentíes, Monserrat Marañon, Marisol Gasé, Saori Gurza, Teresita Sánchez, Mateo García Elizondo, Juan Francisco Maldonado, and Iazua Larios. Not the best trailer for this film, but I hope it finds the right audience whenever it's released.

Here's the official promo trailer (+ poster) for Lila Avilés' Tótem, direct from Screen's YouTube:

From Berlinale: "In her second film after The Chambermaid in 2018, Lila Avilés leaves behind the cramped hotel rooms of her debut but continues to work on the connection between relationships and interior spaces. This time, the setting is a large house where, over the course of a long day, family and friends meet for a dual ritual: it is the birthday of father and painter Tona, but as it will likely be his last, it is also a farewell ceremony. There is duality in the film's soul, too, with the frenzy of preparations and the spontaneity of the celebration concealing the profoundly archaic & spiritual dimension of the title. Tona's weakened body is initially invisible, protected in a room where he tries to summon up the strength required for the humanist ceremony in which he will be showered with all the love & affection needed to face his final journey." Tótem is both written and directed by up-and-coming Mexican filmmaker Lila Avilés, her second feature after making The Chambermaid previously, plus a number of other short films. Produced by Tatiana Graullera, Louise Riousse, and Lila Avilés. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at New Directors/New Films. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates.