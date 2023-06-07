New Trailer for 'Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour' Doc Re-Release

"I've had one since I was a kid. She's a wonderful thing, and I love her." Get ready for a deep dive into the darker side for Barbie! Before Greta Gerwig's Barbie (opening in theaters in July), there was Susan Stern's Barbie Nation - set to make its highly-anticipated online debut (VOD / digital) on June 27this summer as an enhanced Director's Cut version. Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour is described as a gritty, inside look at the evolution of the pop cultural phenomenon. From Barbie beauty contests, to Barbie crucifixions, and even a report on the consumption of Barbie heads for sexual gratification, Barbie Nation explores the peculiar ways in which people have embraced Barbie throughout history. This doc first premiered way back in July of 1998, and it's about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In addition to connecting it with the big new Barbie movie, they're also celebrating this anniversary with the re-release. This looks wacky - I gotta see it.

Here's the new trailer for Susan Stern's doc Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour, from YouTube:

Before there was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, there was Barbie Nation, an iconic cult classic. Barbie Nation fearlessly delves into the underbelly of Barbie's Dreamhouse, intimately exploring the peculiar ways in which people have embraced Barbie throughout history - and the doll's own saucy rise from a German sex toy to the savior of Mattel. For the very first time, this captivating hidden gem will be readily accessible, offering an all-new scene featuring the cherished 'Black Barbie'. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Barbie Nation and bear witness to the extraordinary evolution of a cultural phenomenon, and discover the secrets behind the enduring allure of Barbie. Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour is directed by doc filmmaker Susan Stern, also of The Self-Made Man and Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez. This film originally premiered in 1998. Roco Films debuts the Director's Cut of Barbie Nation: An Unauthorized Tour on VOD directly starting on June 27th, 2023 this summer. For more info, visit the film's official site.