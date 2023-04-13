New Trailer for Canadian Bag-of-Lost-Money Thriller 'A Small Fortune'

"You're in the deep end now… I hope you can swim." 101 Films has revealed a new official US trailer for an indie film from Canada titled A Small Fortune. This originally premiered a few years ago and it already opened in Canada in the fall of 2021, but is only now getting its US release if anyone still wants to watch. From writer / director Adam Perry, adapting his award-winning short film A Blessing from the Sea (2017). When a desperate man finds a bag of lost money off the shores of Prince Edward Island, his decision to keep it secret turns his quaint fishing village into a growing crime scene. Everyone knows that finding a bag of money always leads to more problems and violence. The film stars Stephen Oates, Liane Balaban, Joel Thomas Hynes, Andrea Bang, and Matt Cook. This looks like it has solid production value, but will the story offer anything different than the usual bad guy wants his money back trope? Only one way to find out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Adam Perry's A Small Fortune, direct from YouTube:

Kevin (Stephen Oates) is an Irish Moss farmer committed to his traditional way of doing things at the expense of a more lucrative life for himself and his pregnant wife (Liane Balaban). When he finds a bag of money washed up on the shores of Prince Edward Island, his decision to keep it secret turns his quaint fishing village into a growing crime scene as the money’s owners come calling. A Small Fortune is a story of one man's struggle to provide for his family and a need to let go of the old ways to learn that money isn't everything. A Small Fortune is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Adam Perry, making his second feature after directing Jiggers previously. Adapted directly from Perry's award-winning short film A Blessing from the Sea. Produced by Jason Arsenault, Jenna MacMillan, and Mary Sexton. This film initially opened in Canada in late 2021. It's finally getting an official US release this spring from 101 Films. Curious?