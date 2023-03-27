New Trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'The Covenant' Afghanistan Action Movie

"The interpreter saved my life, and now I have to go save his." MGM Studios has debuted another new 60-second trailer for The Covenant, a new war movie / action thriller from British filmmaker Guy Ritchie. It's actually officially titled Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, kind of like how it was called Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The film follows Sergeant John Kinley, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed up with the local interpreter Ahmed, who risks his own life to carry the severely injured John across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Later John decides to return on an unapproved solo mission to save Ahmed and get him out of the country before the Taliban kill him. Jake Gyllenhaal & Dar Salim star as John & Ahmed, along with Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, and Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller. There is not much new footage in this trailer (same as in the first trailer), it's mainly a reminder that the film is coming out in April in just a few weeks from now. Anyone planning to go see this?

Here's the new promo trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, direct from MGM's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's The Covenant right here, for more footage.

Guy Ritchie's action thriller The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) during the Afghanistan War. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first. The Covenant is directed by prolific British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's Aladdin, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre most recently. The screenplay is written by Guy Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Produced by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg, Josh Berger. MGM will release The Covenant in theaters nationwide starting April 21st, 2023. Who's in?