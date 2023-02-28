New Trailer for HBO Release of 'All The Beauty And The Bloodshed'

"When you think of the profit off of people's pain, you can only be furious." HBO has unveiled their own official trailer for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, the award-winning documentary film from Laura Poitras. It first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion prize, then it opened in theaters last the fall thanks to Neon. After the theatrical run it was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year, and will be on HBO in March just after the ceremony. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin – as told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis. Half of the film is about activism and her protests against the detestable Sackler family that profited on opioid crisis in the US. It's a very powerful documentary that has justifiably won tons of awards & accolades for months already. If you haven't seen this yet, give it a look on HBO soon.

Official HBO trailer (+ poster) for Laura Poitras' doc All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, from YouTube:

You can view the original trailer for Poitras' All the Beauty and the Bloodshed right here for the first look.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist & activist Nan Goldin told through slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, the film interweaves Goldin's past and present, the deeply personal and urgently political, from the activism group P.A.I.N.'s actions at renowned art institutions to Goldin’s photography of her friends and peers through her epic "The Ballad of Sexual Dependency" and her legendary 1989, NEA-censored AIDS exhibition, "Witness: Against Our Vanishing." All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is directed by filmmaker Laura Poitras, director of the doc films Flag Wars, My Country My Country, The Oath, Citizenfour, and Risk previously. It's produced by Participant, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, Laura Poitras. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and won the Golden Lion. Neon released All the Beauty and the Bloodshed in select US theaters in November last year. The doc will be streaming via HBO Max on March 19th, 2023.