New Trailer for Indie Film 'Hannah Ha Ha' with Hannah Lee Thompson

From last year's Slamdance Film Festival, arriving in February in theaters - take a look at this micro budget indie. Fandor has revealed the full official trailer for an indie film called Hannah Ha Ha, opening next month after more than a year of waiting. It first premiered at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival last year, where it won the Best Performance Award and the Grand Jury Prize during the fest. "While the narrative's modesty is charming, there is a hidden subtlety and depth to this movie that makes it stand out from a lot of other festival fare." Hannah lives a content, hard-working life in the small town where she grew up. To her visiting older brother, she's just wasting her time. As their Summer together winds down, Hannah gets what wasting time really means. Starring Hannah Lee Thompson, Roger Mancusi, Avram Tetewsky, and Betsey Brown. This one is really only for fans of indie flicks and quaint dramas about drifting through life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Pikovsky & Tetewsky's Hannah Ha Ha, direct from YouTube:

The lushly shot, warmhearted winner of the Slamdance 2022 Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative explores family bonds through the quarter-life lens of a remarkable protagonist. In this character-driven dramedy from writer-director duo Joshua Pikovsky & Jordan Tetewsky, we meet compassionate townie Hannah (as played by the real life musician Hannah Lee Thompson)—who lives a content, selfless life with her aging father in rural Massachusetts—as she works odd jobs to keep herself busy and provide for her loved ones. To her visiting older brother, she's just wasting her time. Hannah Ha Ha is co-written and co-written by filmmakers Joshua Pikovsky & Jordan Tetewsky, both making their feature directorial debut on this one after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Roger Mancusi. This initially premiered at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival last year. Fandor will debut Pikovsky & Tetewsky's Hannah Ha Ha in select US theaters first starting February 10th, 2023, then it will steam on Fandor later this year. Who's down?