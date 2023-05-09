Official Trailer for Quirky RomCom 'Days of Daisy' with Jency Hogan

"We're old, we should be honest with each other by now." "We're not that old." Good Deed Entertainment has revealed the official trailer for an indie romantic comedy film titled Days of Daisy, the latest feature from producer / director Alexander Jeffery. This premiered last year at Dances With Films and a few other small film festivals, and will be out to watch on VOD later this month if anyone wants to watch. The film is about a woman named Daisy, a 39 year old, a good-natured high school librarian, who desperately wants to have a baby. She meets Jack, the creative man of her dreams only to find out he does not want any children. Starring Jency Griffin Hogan as Daisy, Bryan Langlitz, Maddie Nichols, Toby Nichols, and Cathie Choppin. Featuring new music by Walker Lukens. This looks like it has some sweet moments, awkard moments, and some hilarious moments, hopefully with a good story that lets her feel better by the end of it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexander Jeffery's Days of Daisy, direct from YouTube:

Daisy Bea spends her days as a high school librarian, stuck in a rut in both her personal and professional life. As her 40th birthday draws near, she starts to feel pressured to settle down and start a family. When the art teacher at Daisy's school abruptly quits mid-term, Daisy takes it upon herself to give West High School students the art program that they deserve. Through her adopted profession, she begins to question the true meaning of parenthood. Daisy, however, doesn't fancy herself much of an artist. When she meets the local photographer Jack Palmer at an exhibition, she ropes him into her plan and begins to see a new future for herself. Days of Daisy is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Alexander Jeffery, director of the film One Way previously, plus tons of short films and other projects. The screenplay is by Paul T.O. Petersen and Alexander Jeffery. This initially premiered at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival last year. Good Deed Ent releases Days of Daisy direct-to-VOD / digital on May 26th, 2023 this summer.