New Trailer for Inspiring Filipino Food Documentary 'Ulam: Main Dish'

"In order for us to be accepted… our food has to speak volumes." Freestyle Digital Media has posted their new 2023 trailer for the food documentary film called Ulam: Main Dish. This initially premiered in 2018 at numerous film fests and it was already released years ago just before the pandemic. Freestyle is giving it a proper digital / VOD release on all services this months, if anyone wants to give this a look. Ulam: Main Dish is the first Filipino food doc following the rise of the Filipino food movement via the chefs crossing over to the center of the American table. Made by Filipina filmmaker Alexandra Cuerdo. It was chosen by late culinary titan Jonathan Gold as a special screening for the inaugural LA Times Food Bowl in 2017. Gold called the film a "love letter to Filipino cooking in America." Featured chefs include the celebrity chef Alvin Cailan, creator of L.A. favorite Eggslut and the Usual; Chad & Chase Valencia and their shop Lasa; Nicole Ponseca and chef Miguel Trinidad, creators of NYC's Maharlika and Jeepney; and Angeleno Andre Guerrero of The Oinkster, Maximiliano and The Little Bear. I'd like to try all the restaurants and dishes seen in this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandra Cuerdo's doc Ulam: Main Dish, direct from YouTube:

ULAM: Main Dish is the first food documentary following the rise of the Filipino food movement via the chefs crossing over to the center of the American table. It is the first Filipino food documentary to receive worldwide distribution with Gunpowder & Sky, and will be available on all of the streaming platforms. Ulam: Main Dish is directed by young Filipina filmmaker Alexandra Cuerdo, director of the indie film Young Americans and the "Westwood Girl' series, as well as a number of other short films. It's produced by Alexandra Cuerdo, Ray Cuerdo, and John Floresca. This initially premiered in 2018 at the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and played at a few other fests before getting an original release in 2019. Freestyle Digital Media will also re-release Ulam: Main Dish direct-to-VOD / digital starting on July 11th, 2023 this summer. If anyone still wants to catch up and try any of these dishes? Visit the film's official site.