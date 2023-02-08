New Trailer for Kevin Hart's Unfunny 'Die Hart' Series Recut as a Movie

"You're like a real life Rambo!" Amazon has revealed a brand new trailer for a repackaged and recut Quibi series titled Die Hart, which will be (re)released for streaming on Prime Video later in February. This was initially made as one of these dumb Quibi series, where you view short snippets at a time on the app, and the service failed pretty quickly because it was a bad idea all along. The footage has been edited into a movie version, which will be streaming only. It follows a fictionalized version of Kevin Hart as he tries to become an action movie star. He attends a school run by Ron Wilcox (played by Travolta), where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry's most coveted action stars. Ugh. Originally written for Bruce Willis but Willis didn't understand the concept of Quibi (phew!) and turned it down replaced by John Travolta. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. This looks so bad, stay away folks. But props to them for releasing it anyway. I guess maybe a few people might find it funny?

Here's the new first look trailer for the movie version of Eric Appel's Die Hart, direct from YouTube:

Die Hart the Movie features the original 10-episode-episode series re-imagined into a feature film format. Prime Video will now become the exclusive home of Die Hart, the movie, bringing the hilarious and iconic comedy performance of Hart and his co-stars to a worldwide audience. Kevin Hart - playing a version of himself - is on a death-defying quest to become an action star. And with a little help from John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hartnett - he just might pull it off. Die Hart: The Movie is directed by the comedy filmmaker Eric Appel, director of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story last year, after working for Funny or Die and on many TV projects, including "Teachers" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine". The full movie script is credited to Derek Kolstad; the series was created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. The original Quibi version debuted streaming in 2020, and ran for 10 episodes in the first season. Amazon will debut Die Hart the Movie streaming on Prime Video starting February 24th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch?