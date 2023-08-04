New Trailer for Korean Superpowers Series 'Moving' - Coming to Hulu

"It's nice to meet you, monster. I'm a monster, too." Oh, wow. Hulu has revealed an official US trailer with English subtitles for a Korean superpowers series called Moving. This was actually produced by Disney+ in Korea, similar to the extra crazy series Connect from last year. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, the series is a supernatural drama that deals with three teenager high school students and their parents who discover their super powers. It's a play on superheroes, much closer to the X-Men series with its narrative, than anything in the MCU. These teens must conceal their superpowers to shelter their parents who have lived with painful secrets facing great danger over generations. Are the monsters? Or heroes? Who is coming after them now? The cast features Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryoo Seung-bum, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung, & Kim Do-hoon. This has some seriously intense footage, not just another happy-go-lucky super story, this is much darker & thrilling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ Korean poster) for Disney+'s series Moving, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

Bongseok, a boy who could float before he could walk, and Huisoo, a girl who survived a horrific car crash unscathed, end up at the same school. They quickly become close after confiding in each other, and soon discover there are more people like them out in the world — people with extraordinary abilities. But while life seems relatively carefree for the teens, a mysterious delivery driver named Frank begins murdering people with powers across Seoul. With danger drawing ever closer, will anyone be able to stop Frank before he uncovers the children's secrets? Moving, originally known as Mubing or 무빙 in Korean, is a series created by Korean writer Kang Full, based on his own webtoon. With episodes by Kang Full. The series is directed by Park In-jae ("Piece, Peace") with English voice directing by Jessica Blue. Produced by Daniel Daehan Park. Made by Mr Romance and Studio & New for The Walt Disney Company. Moving will debut on Disney+ in Korea and on Hulu in the US starting on August 9th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch?