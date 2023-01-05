Wow! Spectacular New Trailer for Mesmerizing CG Movie 'Deep Sea'

"You can't hide from it, we have to defeat it." Time for a fresh look at some incredible CG animation! Deep Sea is a 3D animated Chinese film directed by Tian Xiaopeng, his follow-up to his first film Monkey King: Hero Is Back. After years in development, it's finally ready for release in China coming soon. Another trailer has arrived to promote it. This movie has a distinct look that is as intensely vibrant and as spectacular as most anime, but with even more glitter thrown in to some of the water scenes. "Although antique stories are popular among Chinese animation works in recent years, Deep Sea will apply a different way, using unique oriental aesthetics to interpret a fantasy story with a modern background." The story follows a lonely young girl who finds a connection underwater. This guy says he has magic powers, which always makes me think of some of Miyazaki's characters. No voice cast is confirmed yet, but there are two voices in this latest trailer. We may not know too much about this film yet, but I do know that this is a mesmerizing, must watch trailer.

Here's the latest official trailer (+ poster art) for Tian Xiao Peng's Deep Sea, from YouTube (via Catsuka):

Deep Sea builds a different brand new underwater world, and tells the story of a girl who encounters a unique life journey, seeking and searching in the mysterious underwater world. The images such as the huge maelstroms, peculiar fishes, eyes in the maelstroms that present in the poster, all demonstrate the iceberg tip of the Deep Sea world. The girl swimming into the maelstrom firmly acknowledges the slogan on the poster -- "Where the heart goes is deeper than the sea." Deep Sea, originally known as Shen Hai or 深海 in Chinese, is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Tian Xiao Peng, making his second feature film after bringing us Monkey King: Hero Is Back in 2015. This new film has been in the works for years, originally set for 2020. Produced by October Media & Coloroom Pictures. Deep Sea will finally open in theaters in China in 2023. Stay tuned for international release details. Who's interested in seeing more?