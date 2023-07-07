New Trailer for 'Operation Napoleon: Frozen Conspiracy' with Iain Glen

"A secret that could change the course of history…" Signature Ent. in the UK has posted their own official trailer for an Icelandic thriller titled Operation Napoleon: Frozen Conspiracy, which will be headed straight-to-VOD in the UK this summer. This German-Iceland production already opened in both countries earlier this year, but doesn't have a US release set yet. Not sure why, looks like it could be a gripping watch. Operation Napoleon is a thrilling adventure of a modern-day lawyer sucked into an international conspiracy after being accused of a murder she didn't commit. Her only chance of freedom lies in uncovering the secret of an old German WWII airplane, long buried deep beneath the ice, before the CIA. Starring Iain Glen, Vivian Ólafsdóttir, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Jack Fox. Based on the best-selling novel. This looks mysterious enough to get my attention, and Iceland has been bringing us tons of great films recently. Enjoy.

New UK trailer for Óskar Thór Axelsson's Operation Napoleon: Frozen Conspiracy, from YouTube:

"A dark secret hides beneath the ice." A lawyer (Vivian Ólafsdóttir) is sucked into an chilling conspiracy after being accused of a murder she did not commit. Her only chance of survival lies in uncovering the secret of an old German World War II airplane, discovered frozen on Iceland's largest glacier. Operation Napoleon: Frozen Conspiracy, also known as just Operation Napoleon (or Napóleonsskjölin in Icelandic), is directed by the Icelandic filmmaker Óskar Thór Axelsson, director of the films Black's Game and I Remember You previously, plus the TV series "Trapped", "Sanctuary", and "Stella Blómkvist" most recently. The screenplay is written by Marteinn Thorisson, adapted from the novel by Arnaldur Indriðason. The film initially opened in Iceland in February earlier this year. Signature will debut Operation Napoleon: Frozen Conspiracy direct-to-VOD in the UK starting August 14th, 2023. No info on a US release yet. Interested?