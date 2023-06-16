New Trailer for Panamanian Supernatural Horror Thriller 'The Sacrifice'

"I used to tell her, don't go to the river, but she used to go anyways." Black Mandala has revealed a new English dub trailer for an indie horror film from Panama called The Sacrifice, made by filmmaker Alberto Serra. The folk horror movie originally premiered at genre festivals back in 2018, and it already opened in a few Latin American countries last year. The horror film was officially selected at Curtas Film Fest (Spain); Cinefantasy (Brazil); and Buenos Aires Rojo Sangre (Argentina). Two sisters have to fight for survival after arriving to a farm owned by their grandmother, an elderly woman stuck in a curse that has been consuming her for years. A horror story based on legends from all over Latin America, though it's made in Panama. Starring Ana Grethel Solís, Freddy D'Elia, Stella Lauri, Nick Romano, and Isabella Sierra. This dub doesn't seem that good, but at least this film is getting released in the US finally. For horror fans only…

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alberto Serra's The Sacrifice, direct from YouTube:

Two sisters have to fight for survival after arriving to a farm owned by their grandmother, who is stuck in a curse that has been consuming her for years. A horror story based on legends all over Latin America. "The challenge was to use only one location and four actors, and being able to create a story with many nuances." The Sacrifice, originally known as El Sacrificio in Spanish, is directed by Panamanian filmmaker Alberto Serra, director of the feature film Piedra Roja previously, plus the docs La Isla del Diablo, La Fuerza del Balon, and Chico Heron & The Last 42. The screenplay is by Diego Cañizal, Alberto Serra, Simon Tejeira. Produced by Frysha Boilard. The film first opened in theaters in Latin America (including Panama) last July 2022. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and other fests back in 2018. Black Mandala Films will bring Serra's The Sacrifice film to the US sometime later in 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. Scary?