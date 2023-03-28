New Trailer for 'Shepard & Dark' Doc About Sam Shepard's Friendship

"We compliment each other. It's not that you need to be the same, it's just that you need to fit." Oscope Labs has revealed a new trailer for the documentary film Shepard & Dark, which originally opened back in 2013. This 10 year anniversary is happening in New York City, with a special screening on Sunday, April 2nd coming up. Award-winning playwright / actor Sam Shepard and eccentric deli clerk Johnny Dark met in Greenwich Village in the early 1960s and, despite leading very different lives, have remained close friends ever since. This film is about their enduring friendship, often connecting through letters written to each other. The screening event at the Metrograph sooon includes director / author Treva Wurmfeld in person for an introduction and post-screening book signing to launch her new book Tangents: From the Making of Shepard & Dark — a behind-the-scenes memoir featuring her correspondence with Sam Shepard and a Blu-Ray copy of the film. If you haven't seen this film yet, no better time to catch up with it than now.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Treva Wurmfeld's doc Shepard & Dark, direct from YouTube:

For more details on the new book Tangents, which includes a Blu-ray disc of the doc film, click below:

Shepard & Dark tells the story of the decades-spanning friendship between Academy Award-nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard (The Right Stuff, Buried Child) and eccentric, reclusive deli clerk Johnny Dark. As the two men come together to publish their lifelong correspondence at the University of Texas Press — hundreds of eloquent handwritten letters dating back to the early 1960s - their shared memories, literary ties and one-time family bonds emerge in an indelible doc portrait of a complex friendship rarely depicted on screen. Shepard & Dark is directed by American filmmaker Treva Wurmfeld, her first feature film at the time before she went on to make Conscience Point and a few other shorts. Produced by Amy Hobby. This first premiered in 2012 at the Woodstock Film Festival, before first opening in late 2013 in theaters. Oscilloscope Labs is re-releasing Shepard & Dark via a special one-time-only event on April 2nd, 2023 at the Metrograph cinema in NYC. For more info, visit their official site.