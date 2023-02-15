New Trailer for 'Tell It Like a Woman' Featuring the Stories of Women

"I used to take care of everyone…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an anthology feature titled Tell it Like a Woman, which will be available to watch on all VOD platforms starting this weekend (on Feb 17th). The film is a surprise Oscar nominee this year, earning a strange nomination in the Best Original Song category. Most of us didn't even know this film existed before this nom. It tells stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera, each directed by filmmakers from around the world. Each of the seven segments is an inspiring and empowering story about women, by women, for everyone. The full cast includes Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Hudson, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anne Watanabe. And it features the Oscar nominated original song "Applause" with music & lyrics by Grammy / Emmy winning songwriter Diane Warren, who is a 14-time Oscar nominee & Honorary Oscar recipient; it's performed by singer and actress Sofia Carson. Have a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Ent's Tell It Like a Woman, direct from YouTube:

Tell It Like a Woman is a film comprised of 7 short stories featuring representation of female protagonists. Each of these very different women face a particular challenge in their life with extreme determination and courage that makes them stronger and more self-aware. Some of these inspirational and empowering stories, which take place all over the world, are inspired by true events while others are narrative fiction. An all-star cast and award-winning directors come together for this poignant anthology feature shot in the US, Italy, India, Japan. Tell It Like a Woman is co-directed by actors / filmmakers Lucia Bulgheroni, Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke, Taraji P. Henson, Mipo O, Lucia Puenzo, Maria Sole Tognazzi, and Leena Yadav. The screenplay is co-written by Lucia Bulgheroni, Silva Carobbio, Krupa Ge, Catherine Hardwicke, Mipo O, Lucia Puenzo, Shantanu Sagara, Giulia Louise Steigerwalt, Chiara Tilesi, Leena Yadav. Produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment in association with We Do It Together. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Tell It Like a Woman direct-to-VOD starting on February 17th, 2023.