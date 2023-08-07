New Trailer for Time Cycling Sci-Fi Film 'Variant' with Ashlynn Yennie

"You don't recognize me, do you? Even though we've met a thousand times…" Breaking Glass Pictures has revealed a new trailer for a strange time travel sci-fi thriller titled Variant, which is written & directed by a filmmaker named Tony Leech (he also co-directed 2005's Hoodwinked). This hasn't been seen many places yet and doesn't look like it's really anything worth talking about, another of these junk indie sci-fi films that will be instantly forgotten upon release. Huh. When an artist struggling for purpose meets a mysterious yet charming stranger, she becomes entangled in his twisted attempts to "relive the perfect moment". It's hard to tell from this trailer - is he an android? Does he have a time machine? Are they in a simulation? WTF is going on in this. Ashlynn Yennie stars with Dino Antoniou, Sonalii Castillo, Josh Zuckerman, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. This really looks like one big mess. Will the film be as confusing as this trailer is?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tony Leech's Variant, direct from BGP's YouTube:

"The Perfect Obsession." When an artist named Aria (Ashlynn Yennie of The Human Centipede) struggling to find purpose meets a mysterious yet charming stranger, she quickly becomes entangled in his twisted attempts to "relive the perfect moment". Variant is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Tony Leech, co-director of the film Hoodwinked previously, plus a number of other short films, as well as editing and writing work. It's produced by Dino Antoniou and David Kabbe. This initially premiered back in 2020 but it hasn't been seen since then. Breaking Glass Pictures will debut Leech's Variant direct-to-VOD this summer - stay tuned for more info. You can also visit their official site. Anyone interested in watching?