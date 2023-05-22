New TV Trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series with Hidden Skrulls

"An invasion is here Rhodey… and we can't even tell who the invaders are?!" Only one month left until this arrives for streaming. Marvel has revealed another new 60-second TV trailer for their Secret Invasion series, debuting in June. The first trailer launched during D23 last year, and the second trailer landed back in April. In the series, Nick Fury returns to Earth and teams up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion - the "Secret Invasion" since they are a race of aliens that can change into anyone. This crossover thriller focuses on the shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Samuel L. Jackson stars as Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn also back as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle as Rhodey in a key role, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, plus Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Martin Freeman, Dermot Mulroney, Carmen Ejogo, and Olivia Colman. This doesn't look as good as the big Marvel movies, but it looks like Fury is ready to unleash hell on these green-skinned alien invader bastards. What do you think?

Here's the new TV trailer (+ posters) for Marvel Studios' series Secret Invasion, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Marvel's Secret Invasion series here or the full second trailer here.

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Secret Invasion is a Marvel Studios streaming mini-series created by Kyle Bradstreet, a producer / writer on the TV series "Borgia", "Copper" + "Mr. Robot" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Thomas Bezucha (writer and also a director of the movies Big Eden, The Family Stone, and Monte Carlo previously) and Ali Selim (director of Sweet Land, "In Treatment", and episodes of "Manhunt", "Condor", "61st Street"). With writing by Kyle Bradstreet. Produced by Jonathan Schwartz. Executive produced by Victoria Alonso, Kyle Bradstreet, Louis D'Esposito, and Kevin Feige. Disney will debut Marvel's Secret Invasion series streaming on Disney+ starting June 21st, 2023 this summer season. Looking good? Who's still down to watch this?