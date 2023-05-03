Official UK Re-Release Trailer for Classic 70s Horror 'The Wicker Man'

"It is time… to keep your appointment with The Wicker Man." StudioCanal has unveiled a brand new trailer and poster for the 50th anniversary re-release of this cult classic horror film The Wicker Man. Originally released in 1973 in the UK, the film gained more notoriety after the 2006 remake starring Nicolas Cage. Reborn in glorious 4K, The Wicker Man: The Final Cut will return to UK cinemas this Summer Solstice, June 21 with a series of one night only screenings. The 50th Anniversary Event took place at Picturehouse Central in London on May 1st and was a star-studded on-stage celebration of the film. Presented by Edith Bowman, the on-stage show included guest of honour, actress Britt Ekland, associate musical director from the film Gary Carpenter, family of director Robin Hardy, and others. In the film, a puritan Police Sergeant arrives in a Scottish island village in search of a missing girl, who the Pagan locals claim never existed. Starring Edward Woodward, Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento, Ingrid Pitt, and Christopher Lee. It's restored in glorious 4K and hopefully will also be playing in theaters in the US after its June run in the UK.

Here's the new 50th anniversary trailer (+ poster) for Robin Hardy's The Wicker Man, from YouTube:

In the 50 years since its original release, The Wicker Man has achieved true cult status as one of the most revered horror films in cinema history, despite a difficult production and heavily cut original theatrical release. The search for the fabled missing scenes has only added to the myth surrounding a film that still inspires filmmakers to this day. The Wicker Man was directed by Robin Hardy and has a cast featuring Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland and Diane Cilento. The film tells the chilling story of a puritan Police Sergeant who arrives on a remote Scottish Island in search of a missing girl only to find the Pagan locals claiming she never existed. The film is also celebrated for its soundtrack, composed by Paul Giovanni + overseen by Gary Carpenter, featuring haunting reworkings of traditional British folk songs.

The Wicker Man is directed by the British writer / filmmaker named Robin Hardy, who later went on to make The Fantasist and The Wicker Tree. These are the only films he directed before passing away in 2016. The screenplay was written by Anthony Shaffer, which is based on David Pinner's novel titled "Ritual". This originally opened in UK cinemas in December of 1973, only showing up in the US in select theaters during the summer of 1974. Reborn in glorious 4K, The Wicker Man: The Final Cut will return to UK cinemas this Summer Solstice, starting on June 21st, 2023 (UK only), with a series of special one night only screenings that will feature "Exclusive 50th Anniversary Event" footage shown before the film. Who's ready to return?