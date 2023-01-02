New UK Trailer for Argentinian Film 'Sublime' Made by Mariano Biasin

"I'm going to wait for you on the beach." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has released an official trailer for the indie film Sublime from Argentina, which is set to land on DVD in the UK soon. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year, showing soon at the Palm Springs Film Festival this month, and it also played at BFI Flare and Outfest LA and the Seattle Film Festival. Manuel lives in a small coastal town. He plays bass in a band with his best friends. One of his band mates is Felipe, with whom he shares a strong friendship. Unbreakable bond. Until the time comes to put it to test. A sexual awakening coming-of-age film fraught with emotions. "Cautiously, with increasing resignation, Manu keeps trying to solve the conundrum: how do you avoid losing something precious, when it’s the very thing tearing you up inside?" The film stars Martín Miller, Teo Inama Chiabrando, Azul Mazzeo, Joaquín Arana, Facundo Trotonda, and Javier Drolas. This looks like a tender exploration of young love and the many struggles that come with it.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original poster) for Mariano Biasin's Sublime, direct from YouTube:

Sixteen-year-old Manuel (Martín Miller) spends his days hanging out with his girlfriend and playing in a rock band with his childhood best friend, Felipe (Teo Inama Chiabrando). But Manuel's latent feelings for Felipe come bubbling to the surface - could they be more than friends? Will he take the plunge to discover whether the feelings are mutual, or would he be risking their friendship? Mariano Biasin's acclaimed coming-of-age film is a celebration of young love and its innocent beauty. Sublime is written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Biasin, director of the film Marisol previously, plus tons of other short films and other production work. Produced by Laura Donari and Juan Pablo Miller. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at BFI Flare and Outfest LA. It already opened in Argentina back in November. Peccadillo Pictures in the UK will release Biasin's Sublime on VOD / DVD starting in February 2023. There's no US release set yet - expected to open later in 2023. Who's interested?