New UK Trailer for Egypt Corruption Thriller Film 'Cairo Conspiracy'

"Power is a double-edged sword." Indeed it is. Picturehouse has unveiled another new official UK trailer for Cairo Conspiracy, the film formerly known as Boy From Heaven, set in Egypt. This already opened in US theaters in January, and opens in UK cinemas this April. It initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Best Screenplay award. The story is about a devout young man named Adam, the son of a fisherman, who is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the prestigious Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the epicenter of power for the Sunni Islam religion. Shortly after his arrival in Cairo, the university's highest ranking religious leader, the Grand Imam, suddenly dies and Adam becomes a pawn in the ruthless power struggle between Eqypt's religious and political elite. The film stars Tawfeek Barhom as Adam, Fares Fares, Mohammad Bakri, Makram Khoury, Mehdi Dehbi, Moe Ayoub, Sherwan Haji, and Ahmed Lassaoui. The film is a gripping, brutally honest look at corruption and how greedy, vicious people will do anything to control and manipulate the world - even in iconic institutions like Al-Azhar University.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ quad poster) for Tarik Saleh's Cairo Conspiracy, from SGF's YouTube:

You can rewatch the official US trailer for Saleh's Boy From Heaven here, or the other intl. trailer here.

Adam (Tawfeek Barhom), the talented son of a fisherman, accepts an offer to study at the prestigious Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. Shortly after his arrival, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar suddenly dies and a power struggle to replace him ensues. Adam gets caught up in the corruption and politics. Boy From Heaven, originally known as Walad Min Al Janna or ولد من الجنة in Arabic, is both written and directed by award-winning Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh, director of the films Metropia, Tommy, The Nile Hilton Incident, and this year's The Contractor previously. Produced by Fredrik Zander and Kristina Åberg, co-produced by Misha Jaari, Mark Lwoff, and Alexandre Mallet-Guy. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Main Competition, where it won for Best Screenplay. It already opened in France last year. Goldwyn Films debuted Saleh's Cairo Conspiracy in select US theaters on January 27th. Picturehouse releases the film in UK cinemas starting on April 14th, 2023 this spring.