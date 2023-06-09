New US Teaser for Zombie Comedy Remake 'Final Cut' - Set for July

"A gory pleasure." Get ready! This is finally hitting US theaters soon! Kino Lorber has debuted a new teaser trailer for the US release of Final Cut, the French zombie comedy remake of the Japanese cult hit One Cut of the Dead. This premiered as the Opening Night film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last year after first being set for Sundance before it was pulled. Academy Award–winning writer-director Michel Hazanavicius brings one of the most innovative, joyful, and funniest love letters to film and filmmaking you'll ever see. It's a French remake of the Japanese box office hit One Cut of The Dead, going even deeper with its meta-ness by including the Japanese filmmakers watching them remake the film. It's a great remake, maintaining the heart and humor of the original while delivering some of its own unique comedy as well. Coupez! (as it's known in France) stars Romain Duris, Berenice Bejo, Finnegan Oldfield, Matilda Lutz, Grégory Gadebois, Jean-Pascal Zadi. Check out the fun tease below and stay tuned for a full trailer before July.

Here's the first US teaser trailer (+ poster) for Michel Hazanavicius's Final Cut, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the two French trailers for Hazanavicius's Coupez! right here, to view more footage.

In an abandoned building, a low-budget zombie horror movie is falling apart on set. The abusive director (Romain Duris) is already pushing the cast & crew to the brink with obnoxious behavior when he reveals his plan to inject energy & excitement into the project: unlocking a real-life ancient zombie curse. In a frenetic one-shot where body parts and fluids are flying, the actors fight the undead and their director for their lives before the film comes to a shocking conclusion and the credits roll…but is that the whole story? Coupez!, aka Z (comme Z), or Final Cut, is written and directed by Oscar-winning French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, director of the films OSS 117: Cairo Nest of Spies & OSS 117: Lost in Rio, The Artist, The Search, Godard Mon Amour, and The Lost Prince previously. This is based on the original film One Cut of the Dead (カメラを止めるな！), created by Shin'ichirô Ueda and Ryoichi Wada. It was supposed to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, instead showing at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Kino Lorber will debut Final Cut in select US theaters starting on July 14th, 2023 this summer. Visit their site.