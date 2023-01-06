New US Trailer for Acclaimed French Single Mom Thriller 'Full Time'

"Returning to work after so long won't be a problem?" Music Box Films has debuted the official US trailer for a French film titled Full Time, an excellent domestic thriller about a single mom struggling to keep her life together. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Venice Horizons Award at the end of the fest. Laure Calamy stars as Julie - who finally gets an interview for a job where she can raise her children better only to run into a national transit strike. The film is set in "real time" over the course of just a few days, following her as intensely as Uncut Gems does, showing just how hard it is to live. "Anchored by Calamy's powerful performance, Full Time is an impossible race against time and a kinetic thriller assembled from the everyday obstacles faced by working parents everywhere." This was one of my favorite films from Venice, I wrote a rave review of it at the fest and have been trying to get people to watch it ever since. Hopefully now that it's opening in the US more will give it a look! It's absolutely worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Éric Gravel's Full Time, direct from YouTube:

Julie (Laure Calamy) can’t catch a break. For a single mother raising two children in the suburbs of Paris but working in the city, the commuter train is a lifeline–and it’s suddenly been severed during the latest transit strike. Without the train, Julie can’t get to her job as the head maid at a five-star hotel–or to the interview for a better job she has lined up. Out of desperation, Julie turns to neighbors and her own gutsy resourcefulness to commute into the city for work, barely making it back in time to pick up her kids before dinner. Worse yet: it’s only Monday. Julie is at her breaking point and soon finds herself bending the rules to stay afloat in a ruthless society as her responsibilities pile up. Full Time, originally known as À plein temps in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Éric Gravel, his second feature after Crash Test Aglaé previously, along with a few other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) and opened in France in early 2022. Music Box Films will finally debut Full Time in select US theaters starting on February 3rd, 2023 this winter. For more details, visit their official site.