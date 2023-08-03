New US Trailer for Acclaimed Japanese Film 'Love Life' by Kôji Fukada

"I never told her about you." "That was cowardly of you." Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled an official trailer for Love Life, an emotional Japanese drama that first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. It will be playing in select art house theaters in the US starting later in August, if anyone is curious about watching. Taeko and her new husband Jiro are living a simple life with her young son Keita, when a tragic accident brings the boy's long-lost father, Park, back into her life. To cope with her pain and guilt, Taeko throws herself into helping Park, who is also deaf and currently homeless. With nuanced performances and craftsmanship, Love Life is a melodramatic and moving meditation on grief and acceptance. The film stars Win Morisaki, Fumino Kimura, and Tomorô Taguchi. I watched this in Venice and while I do think the performances are excellent, the rest of the film is so sad and distant, I found it hard to sit with. There's much to appreciate about it anyway, and if this trailer gets your attention you should go see it at the theater.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kôji Fukada's Love Life, direct from OScope's YouTube:

Taeko (Kimura Fumino) and her husband Jiro (Nagayama Kento) are living a peaceful existence with her young son Keita, when a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father, Park, back into her life. To cope with her pain and guilt, Taeko throws herself into helping Park, who is deaf and currently homeless. With nuanced performances and craftsmanship, Love Life is a melodramatic and moving meditation on grief and acceptance. Love Life is both written and directed by acclaimed, award-winning Japanese filmmaker Kôji Fukada, director of the films Human Comedy in Tokyo, Hospitalité, Sayônara, Harmonium, The Man from the Sea, and A Girl Missing previously. It's produced by Yasuhiko Hattori and Masa Sawada. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. Oscillscope Labs will debut Fukada's Love Life in select US theaters (NY & LA at first) starting on August 11th, 2023 this month. Anyone want to watch?