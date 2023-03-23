Official Trailer for Acclaimed Trans Film 'Monica' Starring Trace Lysette

"I don't know what I would do if I couldn't be with my own mom at a moment like this…" IFC has revealed an official US trailer for Monica, which they will be releasing exclusively in art house theaters starting this May - right at the beginning of the summer movie season. It premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year in the main competition. The film is an intimate portrait of a trans woman who returns home to care for her dying mother. A delicate and nuanced story of a fractured family, the story explores universal themes of abandonment, aging, acceptance, and redemption. Andrea Pallaoro's film delves into Monica's internal world & state of mind, her pain & fears, her needs & desires, to explore universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness. The very talented Trace Lysette stars as Monica, along with Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning, Adriana Barraza, and Joshua Close. This is a very quiet, intimate, sensitive film lead by an outstanding performance from Trace Lysette. It comes highly recommended from Venice. Get a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ final poster) for Andrea Pallaoro's Monica, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first festival trailer for Andrea Pallaoro's Monica right here, for the first look again.

Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who returns home after a long absence to confront the wounds of her past. Reconnecting with her mother and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica embarks on a path of healing and acceptance. The film delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires, to explore the universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness. Monica is directed by Italian filmmaker Andrea Pallaoro, director of the films Medeas and Hannah previously, as well as one other short film. The screenplay is written by Andrea Pallaoro and Orlando Tirado. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the AFI Fest, Busan, Chicago, Vienna, Stockholm, Warsaw Film Festivals in the fall. IFC FIlms will debut Pallaoro's Monica in select US theaters starting on May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who's intrigued?